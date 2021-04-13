Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $43.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $17.00. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 34.46% from the stock’s previous close.

DCOM has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,053. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $33.98.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.00 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 17.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. acquired 13,131 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.02 per share, with a total value of $354,799.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 10,507 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.66 per share, with a total value of $280,116.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 68,723 shares of company stock worth $1,847,252 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $73,428,000 after purchasing an additional 182,880 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 986,294 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,554,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 232,531 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 26,642 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 12.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,307 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 20,903 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

