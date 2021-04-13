Dimecoin (DIME) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $8.20 million and $5,873.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded up 36.1% against the dollar. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003141 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00010046 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003403 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $284.45 or 0.00449882 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 42.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

