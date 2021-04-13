Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 375,994 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,288,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 375,994 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.64% of MDU Resources Group worth $86,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 1,597.2% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

MDU stock opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.71. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.26.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.30%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

