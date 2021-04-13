Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,469,169 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,351 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.74% of First Financial Bankshares worth $89,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 528.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,223,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,253 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,423,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,663,000 after buying an additional 238,024 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,552,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,617,000 after buying an additional 222,066 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 171.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,422,000 after buying an additional 129,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 253,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,179,000 after buying an additional 106,308 shares in the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $47.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.13. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.96. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.44 and a 52-week high of $51.60.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

