Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 15,001 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,387,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,001 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 8.30% of MYR Group worth $83,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in MYR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MYR Group by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $691,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,317 shares in the company, valued at $10,598,804.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,425 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $479,883.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,337,071.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,083 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYRG opened at $73.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.03 and a 200 day moving average of $56.74. MYR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $76.23.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $607.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

