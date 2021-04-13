Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 16,555 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 901,195 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,555 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.63% of Thor Industries worth $83,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 828,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,060,000 after purchasing an additional 53,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1,287.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,497,000 after buying an additional 583,750 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 619,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,622,000 after acquiring an additional 161,713 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 265,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,701,000 after acquiring an additional 170,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.56.

In other news, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,669,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $534,771.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,729 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,388 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $137.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.79 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 2.42.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.78. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

