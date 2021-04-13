Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stake Lessened by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,401 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of Diodes worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diodes by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 87,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 38,055 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Diodes by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 58,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Diodes by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Diodes by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Diodes by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 2,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $184,605.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Tang sold 16,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $1,497,672.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 244,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,392,611. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $78.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.64. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $40.34 and a 52 week high of $91.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.80 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

