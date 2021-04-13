Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $303.54

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 303.54 ($3.97) and traded as low as GBX 301 ($3.93). Direct Line Insurance Group shares last traded at GBX 304.20 ($3.97), with a volume of 3,776,871 shares changing hands.

DLG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 395 ($5.16) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Direct Line Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 336.38 ($4.39).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of £4.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 315.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 303.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a GBX 14.70 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.29%.

About Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, personal home, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

