Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 592,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,373 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.12% of Discovery worth $17,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DISCA. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter worth $11,435,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 13,287 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter worth $11,293,000. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Discovery news, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $717,172.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,989 shares in the company, valued at $493,735.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $95,103.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,673.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344. 5.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DISCA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Discovery in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America cut Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Discovery has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

