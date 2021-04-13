DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,596,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,743 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.49% of DISH Network worth $83,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 12.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in DISH Network by 21.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 20.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 160,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 94,563 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in DISH Network by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 443,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares during the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH Network stock opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.21.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DISH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DISH Network from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.45.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

