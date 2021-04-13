Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on DNHBY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dnb Asa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Dnb Asa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Dnb Asa from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

DNHBY opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Dnb Asa has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.45.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Dnb Asa’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. Dnb Asa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.76%.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

