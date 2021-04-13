DNotes (NOTE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $21,579.57

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded up 25.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 13th. One DNotes coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. DNotes has a market capitalization of $21,579.57 and approximately $55,030.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DNotes has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 62% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 52% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DNotes

NOTE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DNotes’ official website is dnotescoin.com . The Reddit community for DNotes is https://reddit.com/r/DNotes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

Buying and Selling DNotes

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DNotes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DNotes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

