DOC.COM (MTC) Market Cap Reaches $14.33 Million

DOC.COM (CURRENCY:MTC) traded up 20.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. DOC.COM has a market cap of $14.33 million and approximately $637,603.00 worth of DOC.COM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOC.COM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DOC.COM has traded up 28.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00055994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00019401 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00085440 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.72 or 0.00638570 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00032451 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00038668 BTC.

DOC.COM Profile

DOC.COM is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. DOC.COM’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 765,646,219 coins. DOC.COM’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC . The official website for DOC.COM is doc.com . DOC.COM’s official Twitter account is @Docademic

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

