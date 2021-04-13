Dock Market Capitalization Tops $73.41 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Dock coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Dock has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. Dock has a total market cap of $73.41 million and $15.36 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00057359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00019684 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00041956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00088156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $396.16 or 0.00624403 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00039509 BTC.

Dock Coin Profile

Dock (CRYPTO:DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 657,697,556 coins. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dock is dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

