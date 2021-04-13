Doctors Coin Price Reaches $0.56 on Top Exchanges (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. During the last week, Doctors Coin has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. Doctors Coin has a market cap of $127.85 million and $295,029.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00000882 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00056046 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003475 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000303 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000074 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Doctors Coin

DRS is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

