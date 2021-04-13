DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Trading 7% Higher

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) traded up 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $228.73 and last traded at $228.40. 117,083 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,226,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $213.48.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.42.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total transaction of $1,294,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 89,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,217,809.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 393,031 shares of company stock worth $90,008,534. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

