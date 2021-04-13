Dogecoin Hits Market Cap of $14.77 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 53.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 13th. Dogecoin has a market cap of $14.77 billion and approximately $10.95 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 73.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.73 or 0.00442377 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000941 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002274 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 129,168,787,593 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

