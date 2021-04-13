Dogeswap Hits 1-Day Volume of $890.00 (DOGES)

Dogeswap (CURRENCY:DOGES) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Dogeswap has a total market cap of $574,238.30 and $890.00 worth of Dogeswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dogeswap has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar. One Dogeswap coin can now be purchased for about $28.71 or 0.00045415 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00066978 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.41 or 0.00258470 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.19 or 0.00667787 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,671.34 or 0.99129191 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00022133 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $549.58 or 0.00869292 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Dogeswap Coin Profile

Dogeswap’s total supply is 20,000 coins. Dogeswap’s official Twitter account is @dogeswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogeswap is doge-finance.com

Dogeswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogeswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogeswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogeswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

