Domani Wealth LLC Acquires 3,995 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Domani Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,143,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $68.80 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.26 and a one year high of $68.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.72 and its 200 day moving average is $65.37.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

