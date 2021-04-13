Domani Wealth LLC Buys 127,734 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Domani Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,734 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 8.3% of Domani Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Domani Wealth LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $42,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 124.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $83,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,155,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 24,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.69.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

