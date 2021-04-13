Domani Wealth LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Domani Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 13,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $223.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $133.81 and a 1 year high of $231.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.93.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.