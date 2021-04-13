Domani Wealth LLC Has $12.28 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Domani Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Domani Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $12,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,478,000 after acquiring an additional 444,372 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,255,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,706,000 after purchasing an additional 69,394 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,239,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,397,000 after purchasing an additional 497,355 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,087,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,261,000 after purchasing an additional 139,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,550,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,388,000 after purchasing an additional 44,020 shares in the last quarter.

IWB opened at $232.57 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.14 and a fifty-two week high of $232.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.65 and a 200-day moving average of $209.49.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

