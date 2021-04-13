Domani Wealth LLC Has $20.08 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Domani Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,671 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 3.9% of Domani Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Domani Wealth LLC owned 0.10% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $20,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 417,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,952,000 after acquiring an additional 29,467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,589,000 after buying an additional 15,490 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $100.24 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $63.67 and a 1 year high of $100.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.23 and its 200 day moving average is $90.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

