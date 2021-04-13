Domani Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Domani Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $76.42 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $76.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.45 and a 200 day moving average of $67.68.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.