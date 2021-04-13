Domani Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Domani Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC owned 0.52% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CZA. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $582,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 5,998.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $86.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.14. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $51.85 and a twelve month high of $86.75.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

