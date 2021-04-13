Domani Wealth LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Domani Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,952 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 2.8% of Domani Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $221.72 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $234.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.85.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

