Domani Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Domani Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Domani Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $20,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,580,000 after acquiring an additional 50,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,078,000 after acquiring an additional 159,271 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,009,000 after purchasing an additional 278,440 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,126,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,834,000 after purchasing an additional 85,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,118,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,007,000 after purchasing an additional 40,252 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $267.16 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $147.60 and a 12 month high of $268.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $258.58 and its 200-day moving average is $230.37.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

