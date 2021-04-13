Domani Wealth LLC Sells 1,136 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Domani Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. E&G Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 17,896 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 32,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $133.71 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $90.98 and a 1 year high of $133.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.05.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

