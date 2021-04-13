Domani Wealth LLC Sells 869 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Domani Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises 0.7% of Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 93,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,718,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 8.7% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 88.4% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 33,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 15,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $136.92 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.53.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

