Domani Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Domani Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 0.7% of Domani Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,992,000 after buying an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP opened at $143.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $197.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

