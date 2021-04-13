Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,971 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on D shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $76.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.06. The stock has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,813.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

