Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 270.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

DPUKY traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.89. 6,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,514. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.20. Domino’s Pizza Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

