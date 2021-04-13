Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Price Target Lowered to $73.00 at Morgan Stanley

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.23% from the stock’s current price.

DCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

DCI traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.24. 338,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Donaldson has a one year low of $39.36 and a one year high of $62.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.12.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.97 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Donaldson news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $129,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,104,615.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $264,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 43,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Donaldson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. 78.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

