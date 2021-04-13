Donut (DONUT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $144,627.00

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last week, Donut has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Donut has a total market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $144,627.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Donut alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00068637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.83 or 0.00257511 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.53 or 0.00691936 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,198.14 or 0.99946028 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00022326 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $548.46 or 0.00867375 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.