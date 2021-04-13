Dora Factory Price Tops $39.36 on Exchanges (DORA)

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. In the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Dora Factory coin can currently be purchased for $39.36 or 0.00062268 BTC on major exchanges. Dora Factory has a total market cap of $59.72 million and approximately $34.39 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00058229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00019745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00088276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.62 or 0.00633812 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00038975 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00031802 BTC.

Dora Factory Coin Profile

Dora Factory (DORA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,517,334 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Dora Factory Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dora Factory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dora Factory using one of the exchanges listed above.

