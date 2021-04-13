Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, a growth of 260.4% from the March 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

OTCMKTS:DIIBF traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $10.22. The stock had a trading volume of 578 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,682. The stock has a market cap of $332.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.08. Dorel Industries has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.85). Dorel Industries had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Dorel Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

