dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $170.75

dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 170.75 ($2.23) and traded as high as GBX 172 ($2.25). dotdigital Group shares last traded at GBX 172 ($2.25), with a volume of 636,784 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on shares of dotdigital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

The stock has a market cap of £512.51 million and a P/E ratio of 47.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 170.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 160.11.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

