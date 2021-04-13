DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.
Shares of NYSE DSL opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $18.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.79.
About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.