Douglas Robinson Sells 7,617 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CFO Douglas Robinson sold 7,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $349,924.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,117,044.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Douglas Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 8th, Douglas Robinson sold 3,757 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $173,648.54.

Shares of VRNT stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,562,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 193.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.50 and its 200 day moving average is $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Verint Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $61,630,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,579,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 793,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,079,000 after purchasing an additional 256,921 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,741,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,013,000 after purchasing an additional 180,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,046,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

