Dover (DOV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Dover (NYSE:DOV) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th. Analysts expect Dover to post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter. Dover has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 6.25-6.45 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $6.25 to $6.45 EPS.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect Dover to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $140.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Dover has a 1 year low of $79.87 and a 1 year high of $141.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.56 and its 200-day moving average is $123.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dover from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dover from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

