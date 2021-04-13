Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.98

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.98 and traded as high as $2.11. Dover Motorsports shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 12,703 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of $75.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98.
Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.06%.
Dover Motorsports Company Profile (NYSE:DVD)
Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.
Featured Article: Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Dover Motorsports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover Motorsports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.