DPRating (RATING) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 13th. DPRating has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and $69,507.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DPRating coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DPRating has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00055857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00019805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.61 or 0.00087795 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.60 or 0.00630876 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00038961 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00032222 BTC.

About DPRating

RATING is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating . The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

