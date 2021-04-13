Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Shares Gap Down to $65.85

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.85, but opened at $63.00. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories shares last traded at $62.90, with a volume of 220 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RDY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Investec upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.17 and a 200 day moving average of $65.92.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 8.23%. Research analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,233,000 after buying an additional 39,104 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

