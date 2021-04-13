Dragonchain (DRGN) Price Hits $0.30 on Top Exchanges

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last week, Dragonchain has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Dragonchain has a market cap of $112.67 million and $1.91 million worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragonchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000478 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dragonchain

DRGN is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 coins and its circulating supply is 370,301,290 coins. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragonchain was originally developed at Disney’s Seattle office in 2015 and 2016 as the Disney Private Blockchain Platform. Over 20 use cases and applications were explored and documented 1 publicly via the W3C Blockchain Community Group . The platform was later released as open 2 source software under the Apache 2 license in October of 2016. Dragonchain simplifies the integration of real business applications onto a blockchain and provides features such as easy integration, protection of business data and operations, currency agnosticism, and multi-currency support. The Dragonchain Foundation, a Non-Profit Corporation was created in January of 2017 to maintain ownership and responsibility of the open source code. The Dragonchain team is now in the process of launching a commercial entity to build a serverless architecture blockchain platform, and an incubator. The combination of serverless and blockchain technologies is unique and tremendously valuable. The timing of the Dragonchain platform launch is highly strategic to benefit from explosive growth of cloud computing over the last few years and the emerging wave of Blockchain solutions entering proof of concept stage across enterprises. “

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

