DragonVein (DVC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,740.00

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. During the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DragonVein coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000709 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $68.24 million and $1,740.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,769.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $734.79 or 0.01170626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.75 or 0.00456824 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00064381 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001919 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000248 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

