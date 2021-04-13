Dreamcoin (DRM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $13.00

Dreamcoin (CURRENCY:DRM) traded down 40% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. During the last seven days, Dreamcoin has traded 34.8% lower against the dollar. Dreamcoin has a total market capitalization of $28,332.49 and approximately $13.00 worth of Dreamcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dreamcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00065844 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00053564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00019321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.41 or 0.00265963 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Dreamcoin

Dreamcoin (DRM) is a coin. Dreamcoin’s total supply is 2,647,327 coins. Dreamcoin’s official Twitter account is @Dream_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dreamcoin is https://reddit.com/r/DreamcoinDRM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dreamcoin’s official website is dreamcoin.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “DoDreamChain is a blockchain-based international student matching service. It is an integrated O2O platform for studying abroad to improve the experience from the preparation stage of foreign students to the moment of settling in Korea and to share communication channels and work of related organizations. “

Buying and Selling Dreamcoin

