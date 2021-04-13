Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKAM) Short Interest Down 99.9% in March

Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKAM) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the March 15th total of 1,166,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,203,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DKAM traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,421,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,417,898. Drinks Americas has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.
Drinks Americas Company Profile
