Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKAM) Short Interest Down 99.9% in March

Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKAM) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the March 15th total of 1,166,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,203,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DKAM traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,421,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,417,898. Drinks Americas has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

Drinks Americas Company Profile

Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. produces, imports, distributes, and markets premium wine and spirits, and alcoholic beverages to beverage wholesalers in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium authentic Mexican beer products under the brand names of Day of the Dead Beer, Mexicali, Rio Bravo, Red Pig, and Chili Beer.

