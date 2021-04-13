DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,582 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.23% of DSP Group worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSPG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DSP Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,567,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,187,000 after buying an additional 52,684 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in DSP Group by 253.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,059,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,572,000 after purchasing an additional 760,156 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in DSP Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 993,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in DSP Group by 406.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 146,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 117,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DSP Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 96,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 15,170 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gabi Seligsohn sold 3,268 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $51,111.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,809.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dror Levy sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $116,977.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $720,774 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSPG stock opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $351.52 million, a P/E ratio of -60.46, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.56. DSP Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $18.77.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $31.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DSP Group, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of DSP Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSP Group in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on DSP Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

