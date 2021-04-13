DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Hits New 52-Week High at $104.30

Shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $104.30 and last traded at $104.24, with a volume of 33853 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.46.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DSDVY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DSV Panalpina A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.12 and a beta of 1.03.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. DSV Panalpina A/S had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Equities research analysts expect that DSV Panalpina A/S will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSV Panalpina A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

