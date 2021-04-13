DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Sets New 1-Year High at $137.51

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $137.51 and last traded at $137.51, with a volume of 2138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.63.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 target price (down from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.23.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

In related news, Director David A. Thomas bought 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,068 shares in the company, valued at $261,726.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTE. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,883 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 220.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,108,000 after acquiring an additional 777,419 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,444,000 after acquiring an additional 374,222 shares during the period. LNZ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $20,761,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,486,000 after acquiring an additional 120,574 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.